BGC Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, BGC Partners said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.
The company’s shares closed at $4.44. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.
