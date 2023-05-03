BioCryst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.9 million.

BioCryst shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.

