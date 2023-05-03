BioCryst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its first quarter.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.9 million.
BioCryst shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.
