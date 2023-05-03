Black Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. — RAPID CITY, S.D. — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $114.1 million.
Black Hills shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.44, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.
