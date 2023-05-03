The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Colony Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 3, 2023 at 8:44 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $33 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP

Loading...