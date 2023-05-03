The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Brinker International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 3, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT

DALLAS — DALLAS — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT

Loading...