Brookfield Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $25 million, or 7 cents per share.
The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period.
The company’s shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.
