Builders FirstSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $333.8 million.
The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.
Builders FirstSource shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.
