Builders FirstSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $333.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.96 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

