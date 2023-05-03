Bunge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $632 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.26 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.39 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $15.33 billion in the period.

Bunge expects full-year earnings to be $11 per share.

Bunge shares have decreased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

