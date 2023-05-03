Carriage Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.8 million.
The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $95.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.8 million.
