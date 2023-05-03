CDW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $230.1 million.
The information technology company posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
CDW shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.
