Central Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $48.1 million.
The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $909 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.5 million.
Central Garden shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.27, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.
