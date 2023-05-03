Cross Country: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $29.4 million.
The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $622.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $593.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 65 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million to $540 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Cross Country shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.44, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.
