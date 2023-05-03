Cross Country: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $29.4 million. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $622.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $593.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million to $540 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cross Country shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.44, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

