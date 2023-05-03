CSG Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.9 million.
The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $298.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.6 million.
CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion.
