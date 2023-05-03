Dentsply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19 million in its first quarter.
The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $978 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.6 million.
Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.95 billion.
