DigitalBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $197.8 million in its first quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $250.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.3 million.

