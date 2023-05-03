Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.97 per share.