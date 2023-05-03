Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27.4 million.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $213.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.1 million.
