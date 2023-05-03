Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $792 million.
The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.11. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.
