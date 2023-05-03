Equinix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The Redwood City, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $801.8 million, or $8.59 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $7.92 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $258.8 million, or $2.77 per share.

The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Equinix said it expects revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.03 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.89 billion.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $31.15 to $32 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

