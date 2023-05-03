Equinix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $7.92 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $258.8 million, or $2.77 per share.
The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Equinix said it expects revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.03 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.89 billion.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $31.15 to $32 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.28 billion.
