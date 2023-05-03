Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $156 million.
The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.
Estee Lauder expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.39 per share.
