Etsy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $74.5 million.
The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $640.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Etsy said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $640 million.
