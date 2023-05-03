Euronet Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. — LEAWOOD, Kan. — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $20.9 million.
The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $787.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.5 million.
