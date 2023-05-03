Exelon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $669 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.52 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC

