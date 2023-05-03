Farmland Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The Denver-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 3 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $857,000, or 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, based in Denver, posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

