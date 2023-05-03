Faro Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAKE MARY, Fla. — LAKE MARY, Fla. — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its first quarter. The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $85 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Faro Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 47 cents per share to a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $79 million to $87 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO

