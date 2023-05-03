Fastly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.7 million in its first quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $117.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $120 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $495 million to $505 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLY

GiftOutline Gift Article