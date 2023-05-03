FormFactor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. — LIVERMORE, Calif. — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million.
The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $167.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 16 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $167 million for the fiscal second quarter.
