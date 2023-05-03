FormFactor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LIVERMORE, Calif. — LIVERMORE, Calif. — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $167.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $167 million for the fiscal second quarter.

