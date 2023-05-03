Garmin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $202.3 million.
The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.
Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $5 billion.
