Global Medical REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had net income of $673,000, or 1 cent per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMRE