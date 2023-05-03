Gogo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.4 million.
The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.5 million.
Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $455 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGO