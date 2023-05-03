HanesBrands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its first quarter. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, HanesBrands said it expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion.

