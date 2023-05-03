HanesBrands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its first quarter.
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, HanesBrands said it expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.2 billion.
