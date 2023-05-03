Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $124 million in its first quarter.
The drug discovery and development company posted revenue of $131 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.6 million.
