Lemonade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $65.8 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share.

The company posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $98 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $392 million to $396 million.

