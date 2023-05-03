The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
LivaNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 3, 2023 at 6:15 a.m. EDT

LONDON — LONDON — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $263.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.6 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN

