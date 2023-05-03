LivaNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.4 million.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $263.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.6 million.
LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN