Magnachip: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its first quarter.
The chip products maker posted revenue of $57 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in June, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $63 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MX