Business

Magnachip: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 3, 2023 at 4:42 p.m. EDT

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its first quarter.

The Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $57 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $63 million.

