LOUDON, Tenn. — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.59 per share.