MercadoLibre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $3.97 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.