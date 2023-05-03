MercadoLibre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $201 million.
The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.
