MKS Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. — ANDOVER, Mass. — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million in its first quarter. The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $794 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $795 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $1.03 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

