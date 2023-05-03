Option Care: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $996 million.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH

GiftOutline Gift Article