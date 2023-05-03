Option Care: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.
The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $996 million.
Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.38 billion.
