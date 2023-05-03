Personalis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.7 million in its first quarter. The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Personalis said it expects revenue in the range of $16 million to $17 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $68 million to $72 million.

