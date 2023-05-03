Phibro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. — TEANECK, N.J. — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $10 million.
The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.2 million.
Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.21 to $1.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAHC