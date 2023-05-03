Procore Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.4 million in its first quarter. The Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $216 million to $218 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $908 million to $912 million.

