Qorvo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GREENSBORO, N.C. — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $138.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $632.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $103.2 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.57 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be 15 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $660 million for the fiscal first quarter.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRVO