Resideo Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $57 million.
The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Resideo Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.2 billion to $6.55 billion.
