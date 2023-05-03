Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.6 million in its first quarter. The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rimini Street said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $107 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $430 million.

