Sapiens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel — HOLON, Israel — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.
The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.1 million.
