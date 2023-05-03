Scotts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $109.4 million.
The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.
