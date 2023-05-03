Scotts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $109.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.78 per share.