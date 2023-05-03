Selective Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $92.6 million.
The insurance holding company posted revenue of $999.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $996.4 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIGI