SolarEdge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $138.4 million.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had net income of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.90 per share.