Spirit Aerosystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. — WICHITA, Kan. — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $281.2 million in its first quarter.
The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.
