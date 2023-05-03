Spirit Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $93.6 million, or 66 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.6 million.
Spirit Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.54 to $3.60 per share.
